The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lowered to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $347.01 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.12 and a 200 day moving average of $391.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

