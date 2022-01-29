The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €46.00 ($52.27) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.50 ($50.57).

DWS stock opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

