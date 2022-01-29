The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gorman-Rupp worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $41,690,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 524,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GRC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.52. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.