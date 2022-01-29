The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

