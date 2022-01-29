The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will report sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $14.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lion Electric.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
LEV stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
