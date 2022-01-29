The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 95,851 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,851 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $94,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 421,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

