The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $70,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $707.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $787.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

