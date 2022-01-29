The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Mosaic worth $55,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

