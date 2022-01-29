The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $518,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

