The Sage Group’s (SGE) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 730 ($9.85) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.92) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.88).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 711.20 ($9.60) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 556 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 803.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 11.63 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

