The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $461.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.30 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $474.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,596. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.