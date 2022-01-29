TheStreet Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to C+

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $188.73 on Thursday. UniFirst has a one year low of $181.43 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

