ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,684 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.