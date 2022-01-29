ThreeFold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,634.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $2,634.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0879 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00136927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00179111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.