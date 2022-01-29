Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $66.66 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00281125 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

