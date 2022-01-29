Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DASH opened at $103.67 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.59.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

