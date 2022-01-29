Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.94.

TSE TWM opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$428.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$433.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

