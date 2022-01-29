Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TILCF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.89. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
About Till Capital
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.