Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TILCF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.89. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

