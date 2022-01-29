tinyBuild’s (TBLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.38) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 189 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The company has a market cap of £382.74 million and a PE ratio of 135.00. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 177 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($4.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.88.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

