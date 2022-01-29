Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $379,200.85 and approximately $17.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013799 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

