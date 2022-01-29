Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

USCTU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tkb Critical Technologies 1 stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

