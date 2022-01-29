Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 69.4% in January

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TMRAY opened at $47.79 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMRAY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

