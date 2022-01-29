Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,340.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. Toshiba has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

