Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,340.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. Toshiba has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
