TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

TOWN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 372,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,136. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TowneBank by 103.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TowneBank by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

