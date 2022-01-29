Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,495 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 138,029 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 5,707.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

