TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRU. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

NYSE:TRU opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

