Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,423 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $50,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

