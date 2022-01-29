Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sells $22,957.72 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $22,957.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
