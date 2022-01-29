Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague Sells 2,063 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $51,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

TVTX opened at $25.98 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

