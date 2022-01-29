Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.