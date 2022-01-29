Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,012 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,446,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,849,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,169,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.