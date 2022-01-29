Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATVCU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVCU. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

