TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.21. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

