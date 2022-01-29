Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.78. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

