Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.71 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

