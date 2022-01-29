Truist Financial Corp Invests $181,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,215 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BTU opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

