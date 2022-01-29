Truist Financial Corp Invests $202,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

