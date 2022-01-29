Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,311 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.49 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.