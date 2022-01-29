Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,219 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 352,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 288,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 528,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

