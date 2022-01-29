Truist Financial Cuts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $110.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.71.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brunswick by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.