Truist Financial Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $143.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

PKG stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

