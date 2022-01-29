Truist Financial Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $190.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Shares of XLNX opened at $177.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 56.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $504,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

