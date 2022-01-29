Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $91.09

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.09, but opened at $95.99. Trupanion shares last traded at $92.88, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,675 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.