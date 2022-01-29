Tudor Pickering Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Buy

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

