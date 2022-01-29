Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 627.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,099 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 0.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.