Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases 47,617 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 19.9% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.