Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 135,877 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 135,877 shares during the quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.42 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

