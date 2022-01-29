Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

NYSE TRQ opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

