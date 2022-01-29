Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.61.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
