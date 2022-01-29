Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

