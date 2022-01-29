TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 10% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $76,209.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,890,026,672 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.